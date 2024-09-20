NFL Continues to Push Overseas Audience

The 2024 NFL season is already in full swing, but it’s the growing emphasis on international games that is catching people’s eye. The season kicked off internationally in São Paulo on Sept. 6, when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers week one.

On Oct. 6, the NFL returns to London with the Minnesota Vikings playing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only NFL-specific stadium outside the U.S. The following week, the Chicago Bears meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, also at Tottenham. London's Wembley Stadium will then host the Jaguars and New England Patriots on Oct. 20, with the Jaguars playing two consecutive U.K. games.

Germany’s Allianz Arena in Munich will feature the Carolina Panthers versus the New York Giants on Nov. 10, continuing the league's commitment to German fans. In recent years, the NFL has pushed to broaden its reach overseas, with growing interest and potential for more games in new markets beyond these established locations.

Finsum: This coupled with the NFL pathway program begs the question as to whether the NFL is going to have a team located in Europe in the coming years.

