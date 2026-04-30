NFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.20, changing hands as low as $84.54 per share. National Fuel Gas Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFG's low point in its 52 week range is $75.99 per share, with $97.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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