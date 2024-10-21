Nexxen International’s Share Buyback Enhances Shareholder Value

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd, a prominent player in the advertising technology sector, has repurchased 21,685 of its own shares on the AIM market, aligning with its ongoing buyback program. This move impacts the company’s total voting shares, now standing at 134,044,659, providing investors a new benchmark for assessing their stake in the firm. Nexxen’s strategic buyback underscores its commitment to optimizing shareholder value amidst a dynamic market landscape.

