Nexxen International Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd. has repurchased 100,000 of its ordinary shares, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This buyback reduces the total voting shares to 133,249,969, which shareholders can use to assess any changes in their stake in the company. Nexxen continues to leverage its advanced advertising technology platform across global markets.

