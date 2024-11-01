News & Insights

Stocks

Nexxen International Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd. has repurchased 100,000 of its ordinary shares, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This buyback reduces the total voting shares to 133,249,969, which shareholders can use to assess any changes in their stake in the company. Nexxen continues to leverage its advanced advertising technology platform across global markets.

For further insights into GB:NEXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.