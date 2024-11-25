Nexus Uranium Announces $1.5M Financing Initiative

Golden Independence Mining (TSE:NEXU) has released an update.
Nexus Uranium Corp. has launched a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.5 million for its Cree East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin. The funds will be used for exploration expenses and critical mineral mining expenditures. Nexus also has a diverse portfolio, including gold projects in British Columbia and the Yukon.
