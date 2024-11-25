Nexus Uranium Announces $1.5M Financing Initiative

Golden Independence Mining (TSE:NEXU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nexus Uranium Corp. has launched a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.5 million for its Cree East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin. The funds will be used for exploration expenses and critical mineral mining expenditures. Nexus also has a diverse portfolio, including gold projects in British Columbia and the Yukon.

For further insights into TSE:NEXU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.