Nexus Minerals Advances Wallbrook Gold Project

Nexus Minerals Limited is advancing its Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, following promising exploration results at the Payns and Godfrey prospects. The company has completed planning for further aircore drilling set to begin in February, aiming to expand its gold resource inventory. Discussions with potential operational and toll treatment partners are ongoing as Nexus seeks to capitalize on its recent findings.

