News & Insights

Stocks

Nexus Minerals Advances Wallbrook Gold Project

December 04, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nexus Minerals Limited is advancing its Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, following promising exploration results at the Payns and Godfrey prospects. The company has completed planning for further aircore drilling set to begin in February, aiming to expand its gold resource inventory. Discussions with potential operational and toll treatment partners are ongoing as Nexus seeks to capitalize on its recent findings.

For further insights into AU:NXM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.