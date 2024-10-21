News & Insights

Stocks

Nexus Infrastructure’s Shares See Change in Major Holdings

October 21, 2024 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nexus Infrastructure Plc (GB:NEXS) has released an update.

Nexus Infrastructure PLC has seen a shift in its voting rights as Michael Thomas Morris now holds 8.84% of the company’s shares, down from a previous 10.50%. This change in major holdings could signal potential strategic moves within the company, which may interest investors keeping a close eye on stock fluctuations.

For further insights into GB:NEXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.