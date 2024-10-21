Nexus Infrastructure’s Shares See Change in Major Holdings

Nexus Infrastructure Plc (GB:NEXS) has released an update.

Nexus Infrastructure PLC has seen a shift in its voting rights as Michael Thomas Morris now holds 8.84% of the company’s shares, down from a previous 10.50%. This change in major holdings could signal potential strategic moves within the company, which may interest investors keeping a close eye on stock fluctuations.

