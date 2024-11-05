NextTrip signs non-binding LOI to acquire Five Star Alliance

NextTrip (NTRP) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Five Star Alliance, an online luxury travel agency founded in 2004 and renowned for its curated collection of five-star luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. Five Star Alliance specializes in helping travelers discover and book the world’s top luxury hotels, offering personalized recommendations, competitive rates, and is known for world-class customer service. With a proprietary search engine that secures the best rates for thousands of 5-star hotels globally, the company also handles group travel bookings and high-end cruises. With an industry-leading customer satisfaction score of 4.9 stars on Trustpilot, far surpassing the travel industry average, Five Star Alliance has built a stellar reputation in the luxury travel sector. As one of the largest collections of luxury hotel and cruise offerings in the world under one brand, Five Star Alliance’s 20-year reputation, recognition, and awareness in the marketplace provides NextTrip a valued brand with established relationships, media influence, and press coverage. As an original pioneer in ecommerce hotel bookings, both the Five Star Alliance brand and domain have authority and are considered highly relevant to both search engines and media. Two decades of history has helped to build more than 5,000 contracted rates created directly and across consortia, cruise, and hotel programs. Five Star Alliance’s booking engine provides a streamlined single feed which integrates inventory that has been collected and scaled from a range of distribution channels and rate sources. This combinability opportunity offers those booking travel unprecedented content and rate options. All key employees of Five Star Alliance are expected to remain with the business and join the NextTrip team upon closing. NextTrip’s clients will be able to take advantage of the Five Star Alliance Cruise offerings as one of the agency owners of the Signature Travel Network, the largest sellers of luxury cruise in the world travel. Benefits include exclusive savings, upgrades, shipboard credits, prepaid gratuities, complimentary shore events and much more. Five Star Alliance luxury cruise clients are also able to enjoy complimentary car and guide shore experiences in exotic ports around the world. The acquisition will be financed with a combination of cash and shares, based on a NextTrip valuation of $3.10 per share, subject to customary adjustments. The initial capital required to purchase control of Five Star has already been independently committed, and the company plans to utilize its Series I Preferred shares, which carry no dividend and are convertible into NextTrip common stock at $3.02 per share, with a 9.99% beneficial ownership limitation. The transaction is expected to be accretive. The acquisition is anticipated to close in Q4 2024, pending definitive agreements and customary closing conditions.

