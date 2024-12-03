NextTrip launches advertising on Compass.tv

NextTrip (NTRP) announced the official launch of advertising on its travel discovery channel, Compass.tv. This initiative is powered by a partnership with Leap Media Group. Compass.tv is now equipped to deliver branded entertainment content and advertising seamlessly across its platform, supported by a targeted media strategy designed to optimize revenue while delivering high-quality content to travel enthusiasts. In the coming weeks, Compass.tv will further enhance its offerings with the integration of NextTrip’s proprietary overlay technology, transforming how viewers interact with content. This technology will provide direct pathways from video content to commerce, offering viewers exclusive travel deals and promotions in real-time. By delivering via a FAST channel, Compass.tv evolves traditional ad-supported streaming by linking aspirational travel content directly with exclusive offers, driving deeper engagement and conversion.

