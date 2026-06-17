Nextpower (NXT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Nextpower (NXT) closed the most recent trading day at $123.31, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy equipment supplier had lost 1.18% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.85% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nextpower in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 11.21% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $932.26 million, indicating a 7.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.6 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.22% and +19.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextpower should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher. Currently, Nextpower is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nextpower's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.67, which means Nextpower is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NXT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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