NextNRG Inc. FullYear Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - NextNRG Inc. (NXXT) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$88.18 million. This compares with -$21.40 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 194.2% to $81.80 million from $27.80 million last year.

NextNRG Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$88.18 Mln. vs. -$21.40 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $81.80 Mln vs. $27.80 Mln last year.

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