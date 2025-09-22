NextNav Names Tim Gray CFO

(RTTNews) - NextNav Inc. (NN), a next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing company, on Monday announced the appointment of Tim Gray as Chief Financial Officer.

The company's former CFO Chris Gates will transition to the role of Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, focusing on strategy.

Gray has most recently served for more than a decade as Chief Financial Officer at Anterix. Gray has also held multiple senior finance leader positions at MedImmune, Inc., a subsidiary of AstraZeneca.

In the pre-market trading, NextNav is 1.87% lesser at $16.75 on the Nasdaq.

