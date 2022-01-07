NextMart Appoints William Bouyea As New CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NextMart, Inc. (NXMR), a shell company currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition, Friday announced the hiring of a new Chief Executive Officer, William Bouyea of Westfield, Massachusetts.

Kathryn Gavin, President and CEO of the company, said that Bouyea brings a wealth of experience.

Bouyea has managed both start up business as well as seasoned operations. He specializes in identifying potential business targets, acquisition negotiation, and business growth and expansion upon acquisition.

Bouyea stated, "In my short time working with Gavin as a business consultant, we have identified several business targets in which the Company is currently in final negotiations to acquire over the coming weeks and months. We feel that upon acquisitions of these potential targets we as a team can not only increase the revenues, but also expand the business operations of each in areas not thought of by the previous ownership. We are also working on opening a new subsidiary to take advantage of a new business opportunity in a up and coming industry."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.