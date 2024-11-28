NextGen Digital Expands AI Hosting and Boosts E-commerce

News & Insights

NextGen Digital Platforms, Inc. (TSE:NXT) has released an update.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. is expanding its Cloud AI Hosting fleet with new GPU workstations, aiming to enhance revenue and operational cash flow. Concurrently, the company is launching a digital marketing campaign to boost sales on its e-commerce platform, PCSections.com, by increasing its visibility in the competitive market. These strategic initiatives align with NextGen’s commitment to growth in emerging tech sectors like AI and Web3.

