NextEra Energy says interest in restarting Iowa nuclear plant, Bloomberg says

NextEra Energy’s (NEE) Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa may be restarted, as U.S. demand for electricity swells amid development of “power-hungry data centers,” by major tech companies, reports Bloomberg, citing comments from NextEra Energy CEO John Ketchum. “We are very interested in recommissioning the plant…”It goes without saying, there’s very strong interest from customers, data-center customers in particular, in that site,” said the CEO, according to Bloomberg. According to the Bloomberg story, Constellation Energy (CEG) announced plans “to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania to supply Microsoft (MSFT) data centers.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NEE:
- NEE Earnings: NextEra Energy Reports Mixed Q3 Results
- NextEra Energy sees FY27 adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.32
- NextEra Energy sees FY24 Adjusted EBITDA $1.900B-$2.100B
- NextEra Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.03, consensus 98c
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 23, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.