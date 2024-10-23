NextEra Energy says interest in restarting Iowa nuclear plant, Bloomberg says

NextEra Energy’s (NEE) Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa may be restarted, as U.S. demand for electricity swells amid development of “power-hungry data centers,” by major tech companies, reports Bloomberg, citing comments from NextEra Energy CEO John Ketchum. “We are very interested in recommissioning the plant…”It goes without saying, there’s very strong interest from customers, data-center customers in particular, in that site,” said the CEO, according to Bloomberg. According to the Bloomberg story, Constellation Energy (CEG) announced plans “to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania to supply Microsoft (MSFT) data centers.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NEE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.