NextEra Energy says interest in restarting Iowa nuclear plant, Bloomberg says

October 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

NextEra Energy’s (NEE) Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa may be restarted, as U.S. demand for electricity swells amid development of “power-hungry data centers,” by major tech companies, reports Bloomberg, citing comments from NextEra Energy CEO John Ketchum. “We are very interested in recommissioning the plant…”It goes without saying, there’s very strong interest from customers, data-center customers in particular, in that site,” said the CEO, according to Bloomberg. According to the Bloomberg story, Constellation Energy (CEG) announced plans “to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania to supply Microsoft (MSFT) data centers.”

Read More on NEE:

