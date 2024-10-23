News & Insights

NextEra Energy Partners reports Q3 EPS (43c) may not compare with consensus 61c

Reports Q3 revenue $319M, consensus $348M. Reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $453M. “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) owns a large portfolio of high-quality, long-term contracted clean energy assets and has attractive organic growth opportunities from the repowering of its existing wind portfolio,” said John Ketchum, chairman and CEO. “NextEra Energy Partners is pleased to announce the repowering of another approximately 225 megawatts of wind facilities, bringing the partnership’s total backlog of wind repowerings to approximately 1.6 gigawatts through 2026. The partnership’s organic growth opportunities have expanded, and we are now increasing our wind repowering target to approximately 1.9 gigawatts of wind projects owned by NextEra Energy Partners through 2026, which is up from the previous target of 1.3 gigawatts.”

