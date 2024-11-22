Nextech’s FOTOgpt.ai: Revolutionizing AI Photography

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nextech3D.AI has announced the rebranding of its spin-out, Toggle.ai, to FOTOgpt.ai, reflecting its new focus on AI-powered photography. FOTOgpt.ai plans to launch an AI-powered photography studio as an API plugin in December 2024, with a mobile app to follow in early 2025. This innovation aims to revolutionize photography for both professional and casual users by automating image generation and optimization.
For further insights into TSE:NTAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Ford (NYSE:F) Turns Down New Canadian Battery Plant
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) New Study on AI PCs
- LPAY, HPYT: 2 Canadian Long-Term Bond ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.