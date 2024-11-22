News & Insights

Stocks

Nextech’s FOTOgpt.ai: Revolutionizing AI Photography

November 22, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nextech3D.AI has announced the rebranding of its spin-out, Toggle.ai, to FOTOgpt.ai, reflecting its new focus on AI-powered photography. FOTOgpt.ai plans to launch an AI-powered photography studio as an API plugin in December 2024, with a mobile app to follow in early 2025. This innovation aims to revolutionize photography for both professional and casual users by automating image generation and optimization.

For further insights into TSE:NTAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEXCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.