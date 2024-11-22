Nextech’s FOTOgpt.ai: Revolutionizing AI Photography

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nextech3D.AI has announced the rebranding of its spin-out, Toggle.ai, to FOTOgpt.ai, reflecting its new focus on AI-powered photography. FOTOgpt.ai plans to launch an AI-powered photography studio as an API plugin in December 2024, with a mobile app to follow in early 2025. This innovation aims to revolutionize photography for both professional and casual users by automating image generation and optimization.

For further insights into TSE:NTAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.