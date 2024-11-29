News & Insights

Nextech3D.AI Reports Strong Revenue and New Milestones

November 29, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.AI, a leader in AI-powered 3D modeling technology, reported a year-to-date revenue of $2.9 million and a gross profit of $1.88 million, highlighting its strong financial performance with a 71% gross profit margin in Q3 2024. The company has also achieved significant milestones by becoming an Amazon Certified 3D Content Provider and launching its AI-generated FOTOgpt.ai Toggle Studio.

