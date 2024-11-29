Nextech3D.AI Reports Strong Revenue and New Milestones

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nextech3D.AI, a leader in AI-powered 3D modeling technology, reported a year-to-date revenue of $2.9 million and a gross profit of $1.88 million, highlighting its strong financial performance with a 71% gross profit margin in Q3 2024. The company has also achieved significant milestones by becoming an Amazon Certified 3D Content Provider and launching its AI-generated FOTOgpt.ai Toggle Studio.
For further insights into TSE:NTAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.