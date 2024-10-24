News & Insights

Nextdc Limited Issues New Securities for ASX Quotation

October 24, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

Nextdc Limited has announced the issuance of 259,146 ordinary fully paid securities as part of its employee incentive scheme, with these securities set to be quoted on the ASX. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock value and attract interest from investors looking at employee-driven growth strategies.

