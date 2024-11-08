NextCure to Discuss Innovative Cancer Therapies

NextCure ( (NXTC) ) has provided an update.

NextCure is set to engage with the investment community on November 8, 2024, focusing on their innovative therapeutic developments. Their ADC candidate, LNCB74, targets B7-H4 in women’s cancers and showcases promising preclinical results with enhanced safety and efficacy due to a unique glucuronidase linker. The company anticipates filing an IND by the end of 2024, with clinical trials poised to further evaluate its potential against breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers.

Find detailed analytics on NXTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.