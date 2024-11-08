News & Insights

NextCure to Discuss Innovative Cancer Therapies

November 08, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

NextCure ( (NXTC) ) has provided an update.

NextCure is set to engage with the investment community on November 8, 2024, focusing on their innovative therapeutic developments. Their ADC candidate, LNCB74, targets B7-H4 in women’s cancers and showcases promising preclinical results with enhanced safety and efficacy due to a unique glucuronidase linker. The company anticipates filing an IND by the end of 2024, with clinical trials poised to further evaluate its potential against breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers.

