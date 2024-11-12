News & Insights

Stocks

Next PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next PLC has repurchased 17,109 of its ordinary shares at a cost ranging from 9692p to 9788p per share, as part of its ongoing strategy to buy back shares for cancellation. This move aims to adjust the company’s share capital, which now stands at 125,064,132 shares. Such actions can influence shareholder value and market perception, potentially making the stock more attractive to investors.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.