Next PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Next PLC has repurchased 17,109 of its ordinary shares at a cost ranging from 9692p to 9788p per share, as part of its ongoing strategy to buy back shares for cancellation. This move aims to adjust the company’s share capital, which now stands at 125,064,132 shares. Such actions can influence shareholder value and market perception, potentially making the stock more attractive to investors.

