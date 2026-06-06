The Next Move in the Cryptocurrency Market Might Shock You

Key Points

The crypto bear market is showing a few tiny signs of abating.

A trio of leading assets are emerging despite widespread pessimism.

If history is any guide, the investors who are optimistic now will do well soon enough.

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Eight months ago, on Oct. 10, a flash crash erased $19 billion in leveraged crypto positions in a single afternoon. Bitcoin dropped from its $126,000 peak to $105,000, dragging Ethereum, Solana, and XRP down with it. None of those coins, nor most others, have recovered, and the crypto sector has been in a bear market ever since.

Crypto bear markets have historically lasted 10 to 14 months. This one is eight months in. While most investors have written the sector off, a handful of assets are already making moves that deserve attention. That means the next big move in the crypto market might be a powerful rally -- and for everyone who wrote crypto off for good, that could be quite shocking, so let's take a look at what could happen and which assets are likely to be leading the charge.

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These coins are already making noise

Every prior crypto bull market cycle produced different leaders, and the rotation of capital into those leaders almost always begins during the bleakest stretch of the bear market, as it does now. There are three coins in particular that are establishing themselves as being worth watching.

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), the decentralized crypto derivatives exchange, just entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking it launched in May, and have already pulled in $139 million in net assets. It's an especially favorable investment because activity on the trading platform automatically results in buybacks of the token, reducing the circulating supply and creating scarcity that rewards its holders.

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), a privacy coin, is also emerging as one of crypto's most exciting assets. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, Zcash offers privacy features that let holders hide their transactions and capital from others rather than broadcasting every action onto a publicly viewable blockchain. Its supply policy also mimics Bitcoin's, so it has the potential to be a scarce asset by default. On the downside, some market watchers argue that the enhanced privacy makes the coin useful for money laundering and other illicit transactions. Investors should consider this risk before buying.

Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) is another coin that copies large parts of Bitcoin's supply policies. It's a blockchain that's an ecosystem of third-party projects it calls subnets, each of which uses its own self-defined incentive system for rewarding holders of the subnet's token, and, by dint of providing those incentives, each subnet offers services to users. The services typically involve distributing computing power for tasks like training large language models, an area likely to see even greater demand in the near future.

This downturn will end eventually

The current downturn could stretch a few more months, especially if macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty persist. But the pattern from prior market cycles is consistent: The coins that lead the next bull run start moving while despair is at its deepest.

The bargain window for these assets is probably still open. If history is any guide, it won't be for much longer, so consider whether one of these coins could be the right fit for an investment.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

Before you buy stock in Hyperliquid, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Zcash. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Bittensor, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.