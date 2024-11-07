Nexstar reports Q3 EPS $5.27, consensus $5.41

Reports Q3 revenue $1.37B, consensus $1.37B.”Nexstar (NXST) generated record financial results for the third quarter, reflecting the continued power of our broadcast television business model. We delivered the highest third quarter net revenue in the Company’s history, comprised of record third quarter distribution and advertising revenue, including all-time high third quarter political advertising revenue of $154 million, up 16% over the comparable 2020 period. During the quarter, we made further progress on our strategy for The CW, reducing operating losses by $36 million year-over-year and by $119 million year-to-date. We debuted NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in September and WWE NXT wrestling in October on The CW broadcast network to double-digit percentage increases both in total audience and in adults 18-49 versus previous viewership on cable. Overall, our strong year-to-date operating performance yielded $792 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow and we returned $590 million, or 74%, to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases and reduced debt by $146 million.”

