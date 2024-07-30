Nexstar, Paramount To Extend CBS Television Affiliation

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) and Paramount Global (PARA) entered into multi-year agreements to extend CBS Television Network affiliations across 42 markets.

The specific financial details of these agreements remain undisclosed.

This deal encompasses 40 stations owned by Nexstar and 2 stations owned by Nexstar's partner, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., collectively reaching 15% of the U.S. audience and nearly 19 million television households.

In addition, two independent stations owned by Paramount, WBFS-TV in Miami and WKBD-TV in Detroit, will join The CW Network as affiliates starting September 1, 2024. These stations will begin airing the network's news, primetime entertainment, live sports, and special event programming.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.