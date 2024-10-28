Nexstar to acquire assets of WBNX-TV/TV55 in Cleveland, terms not disclosed

Nexstar (NXST) Media Group has agreed to acquire the assets of WBNX-TV/TV55 in Cleveland, Ohio, from the Winston Broadcasting Company. The acquisition will create a duopoly for Nexstar in the nation’s 19th largest television market, where the company already owns and operates WJW-TV. WBNX-TV is currently an independent television station and will, under Nexstar’s ownership, become an affiliate of The CW Network on Sept. 1, 2025. The transaction, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, is expected to close in 2025 and will be accretive to Nexstar’s operating results pro forma for the conversion to a CW affiliation. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

