NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024

Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc ( (NREF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc presented to its investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc., a publicly traded REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange, focuses on originating and investing in various real estate finance products including mortgage loans and securities. The company recently reported its third quarter 2024 financial results, showcasing significant progress amidst a challenging market environment. During the third quarter of 2024, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. reported a net income of $16.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, and cash available for distribution amounted to $15.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. The company’s investment portfolio, valued at $1.1 billion, includes a diverse mix of property types such as multifamily and single-family rentals. Key financial highlights include the sale of a CMBS B-Piece with a bond equivalent yield of 9.20% and a new loan funding that carries a monthly coupon of SOFR plus 900 basis points. Looking ahead, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. offers a positive outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, with guidance indicating an increase in earnings available for distribution and cash available for distribution. This strategic positioning underscores the company’s resilience and capacity to navigate market dislocations effectively, creating long-term value for its shareholders.

