NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund Announces Merger Agreement

November 25, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund ( (NHF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NexPoint Hospitality Trust and NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust have announced a merger agreement where the former will dissolve and merge with entities controlled by the latter. Unitholders of the REIT can choose between a cash offer or NXDT shares for their units, offering a significant premium over recent prices. The transaction, aimed at maximizing unitholder value amidst North America’s economic conditions, is anticipated to close in early 2025, with NXDT owning all outstanding units post-merger.

