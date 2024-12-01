Nexion Group’s Director Alters Securities Holdings

Nexion Group Ltd. (AU:NNG) has released an update.

Nexion Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the director’s interests, with Peter Christie disposing of a substantial number of Zero Exercise Price Options (ZEPOs). The lapse of these ZEPOs, due to unmet vesting conditions, leaves him with 8,344,070 ordinary shares and other securities. This shift may signal strategic realignments within the company, sparking investor interest.

