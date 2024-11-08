News & Insights

Stocks

Nexi S.p.A. Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 08, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Nexi S.p.A. (IT:NEXI) has released an update.

Nexi S.p.A. reported a solid 5.6% year-on-year increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €2,571.6 million, and a 7.3% rise in EBITDA to €1,349.9 million, aided by enhancements in efficiencies and synergies. The company also completed a €500 million share buyback program and confirmed its 2024 guidance, reflecting strong operational performance across its Merchant, Issuing, and Digital Banking solutions despite economic challenges. Investors might find the sustained revenue growth and margin expansion particularly promising.

