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NEXGEL Names Ian Blackman As CFO

April 27, 2026 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL), a healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter products manufacturer, Monday, announced that it has appointed Ian Blackman as its Chief Financial Officer.

Blackman is a seasoned finance executive with over 30 years of experience and was most recently the finance chief of McIntosh Group, Inc., a private equity backed luxury consumer electronics company.

Blackman will help to advance the closing of the definitive agreement to license and acquire a portfolio of commercial-stage regenerative biomaterial products from Celularity Inc., (CELU), a regenerative and aging related cellular medicine company, NEXGEL said in a statement.

Currently, NXGL shares are trading at $0.63, down 2.23% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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