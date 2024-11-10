News & Insights

Nexalin Technology’s Strong Financial Position: No Defaults on Senior Securities

November 10, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. currently faces no defaults upon its senior securities, which suggests a stable financial standing in this regard. This indicates that the company has been able to meet its obligations concerning its senior debt instruments. The absence of defaults can be viewed as a positive indicator of financial health and operational management. However, stakeholders should remain vigilant as financial landscapes can change, potentially affecting this status in the future.

The average NXL stock price target is $3.00, implying -21.05% downside potential.

