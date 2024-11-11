Nexalin Technology releases letter to shareholders

Nexalin Technology (NXL) released a letter to shareholders from its CEO Mark White: “I am pleased to provide an update on Nexalin Technologies’ recent milestones, which underscore our commitment to advancing our patented Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation, DIFS, technology for the treatment of neurological and mental health conditions… Our Alzheimer’s research achieved an important breakthrough, with two significant studies published this October. On October 17, we announced the results of a new study using our DIFS technology, which demonstrated substantial improvements in memory and cognitive function for Alzheimer’s patients… Furthermore, our October 28 press release highlighted a second publication in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, reinforcing our prior study and validating DIFS as a promising therapy for cognitive decline… Nexalin’s DIFS technology has shown promising results beyond Alzheimer’s, notably in treating Major Depressive Disorder … Expanding our clinical reach, we recently announced a collaboration with the University of California, San Diego and the San Diego VA to conduct a clinical trial using Nexalin’s Gen-3 Halo headset, designed to be used in a virtual clinic model and allowing patients to receive treatment from the convenience and privacy of their own home… Aligned with our mission to make Nexalin’s innovative technology widely accessible, we are pursuing regulatory pathways to expand DIFS’s approved uses, including Alzheimer’s, MDD, PTSD, mTBI, and more. As we engage with regulatory agencies around the world, these approvals will be key to making safe and effective neurostimulation available for more patients globally… The recent Alzheimer’s studies, positive MDD data, UC San Diego and San Diego VA clinical trial, patent award, and regulatory clearance in Brazil are all significant milestones in Nexalin’s journey. Together, they reflect our commitment to providing safe, effective, and non-invasive solutions for those impacted by cognitive and mental health challenges.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NXL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.