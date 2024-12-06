NewtekOne forecasts about $1.4B in business loans in 2024

NewtekOne (NEWT) announced that it reaffirmed its forecast to originate approximately $1.4B in business loans in 2024 across all of its loan products including SBA 7(a) loans, SBA 504 loans, alternative loan program loans, CRE conforming loans, and C&I conforming loans. The Company forecasts originating approximately $1.9B in business loans across all its loan products in 2025, which would represent an approximate 36% increase over its expectations for the 2024 total business loan origination. Most of the 2025 loan origination growth is expected from the alternative loan program, CRE conforming loans, C&I conforming loans, and SBA 504 loans. It is important to note that in the second quarter 2023, the company ceased originating its SBA 7(a) loans at Newtek Small Business Finance, the company’s non-bank lender, and since that time all SBA 7(a) loans have been originated by Newtek Bank, N.A. As a result, the actual growth in SBA 7(a) originations should be viewed as growth on a historical consolidated basis rather than just at Newtek Bank, N.A.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NEWT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.