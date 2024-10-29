News Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $14.8 billion , News Corporation ( NWSA ) is a global diversified media and information services company. Based in New York, it provides authoritative content, digital real estate services, and subscription video services, catering to both consumers and businesses worldwide. NWSA is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the publishing company to report a profit of $0.16 per share , aligning with the EPS from the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters. NWSA exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 13.3% in the most recent quarter.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect NWSA to report EPS of $0.85, up 21.4% from $0.70 in fiscal 2024 . Looking forward to fiscal 2026, its EPS is projected to grow 32.9% year-over-year to $1.13.

In 2024, NWSA has risen nearly 8% , underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.1% gain and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund's ( XLC ) 25.8% increase on a YTD basis.

Shares of News Corporation rose 3.6% following its Q4 earnings release on Aug. 8 primarily because the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the analysts' estimates. The revenue of $2.6 billion exceeded expectations and marked a 6% year-over-year increase, driven by strong growth in the Digital Real Estate Services and Book Publishing segments. Investors reacted positively to the growth in adjusted revenues and EBITDA, signaling confidence in the company's diverse revenue streams and operational improvements.

The consensus among six analysts on NWSA stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating. This consensus has remained steady over the past three months. As of writing, NWSA is trading below the average analyst price target of $35.80.

