News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and B common stock. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its financial health. The buy-back will occur in the open market, depending on market conditions and stock prices.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.