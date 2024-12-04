News & Insights

NewPeak Metals Acquires Key Vanadium Project in Queensland

December 04, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

NewPeak Metals Ltd. (AU:NPM) has released an update.

NewPeak Metals Ltd. is set to acquire the Allaru Vanadium Project in Queensland, a strategic move to strengthen its position in the renewable energy transition sector. The acquisition, valued at $5 million in shares, includes significant vanadium resources that will support industries like steel production and vanadium redox flow batteries. NewPeak is also planning a capital raising initiative to further its exploration and development of critical mineral projects.

