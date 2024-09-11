Newmont Sells Telfer and Havieron to Greatland Gold for $475M

Newmont Corporation NEM announced the sale of its Telfer operation, its 70% stake in the Havieron gold-copper project and other related assets in Australia’s Paterson region to Greatland Gold plc. This transaction, part of the company’s broader strategy to divest non-core assets, is expected to close in fourth-quarter 2024 and subject to certain conditions.

Per the agreement, Newmont is expected to receive up to $475 million in gross proceeds. This will consist of $207.5 million in cash at closing, $167.5 million in Greatland shares and up to $100 million in deferred contingent cash payments. NEM expressed confidence in Greatland’s ability to manage these assets, noting that this divestiture is the first in the asset sale program announced in February. The sale aligns with Newmont's goal of raising at least $2 billion from the sale of non-core assets, allowing it to concentrate on its Tier 1 assets, reduce debt and return capital to shareholders.

Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

Newmont remains on track to meet its 2024 targets. With the transaction expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, the company made slight adjustments to its non-core gold and copper production guidance to reflect the sale of Telfer, which had been classified as held for sale in its financial statements.

For 2024, Newmont expects attributable gold production from its Tier 1 portfolio to stay unchanged at 5.63 million ounces, with an additional 1.12 million ounces from non-core assets. This resulted in total gold production of 6.75 million ounces. Copper production is forecast at 145,000 tons, with 144,000 tons from Tier 1 assets and 1,000 tons from non-core assets.

Newmont’s shares have gained 32.1% in the past year compared with an 33.4% rise in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Newmont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Hawkins, Inc.HWKN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from the year-ago level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days.The stock has rallied around 103.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share, indicating a rise of 27.9% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has rallied nearly 110.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 69.4% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.