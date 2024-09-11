News & Insights

Gold

Newmont to Sell Telfer and Havieron Stake to Greatland Gold for US$475 Million

September 11, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Giann Liguid for Investing News Network ->

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has announced a definitive agreement to sell its Telfer gold-copper operation and its 70 percent stake in the Havieron gold-copper project to Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP,OTC Pink:GRLGF).

The US$475 million deal also includes related interests in Australia's Paterson region, and is part of Newmont’s ongoing efforts to divest non-core assets following its US$26 billion acquisition of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

Newmont will receive US$207.5 million in cash at closing, as well as US$167.5 million in Greatland shares. There is also a potential deferred contingent cash payment of up to US$100 million based on future performance metrics.

As mentioned, the sale forms part of Newmont’s broader strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on its Tier 1 assets, which are key to the company’s long-term operational and financial objectives.

"The transaction announced today represents the first asset sale in the divestiture program announced in February. I am pleased that Telfer and Havieron are being sold to Greatland, a company with a highly experienced management team and board of directors,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer on Tuesday (September 10).

He added that including the Telfer divestiture, the company expects to reach at least US$2 billion in total proceeds from the sale of non-core assets. In addition to honing in on its Tier 1 assets, Newmont hope to reduce its debt.

Telfer and Havieron were acquired as part of Newmont’s takeover of Newcrest Mining. While Telfer is an operational mine, Havieron is in development and holds significant potential for future copper and gold production.

Prior to the divestiture, Greatland held a 30 percent interest in Havieron. The deal solidifies the company's position in the Paterson region and enhances its future development plans for the area. The Telfer mine’s proximity to Havieron also adds synergies for Greatland, which aims to maximize the potential of both assets.

As a result of the divestment, Newmont has made small adjustments to its non-core production guidance for 2024.

However, the outlook for its Tier 1 portfolio remains unchanged, with gold production expected to reach approximately 6.75 million ounces in 2024 and copper production projected at around 145,000 metric tons.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.