Newmont downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded Newmont (NEM) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $55, down from $59. High-level 2025 operating guidance provided on the conference call was weaker than expected and resulted in the shares being down about 15%, notes the analyst, who believes Newmont shares still face some headwinds in the short term despite the sharp decline in the share price. The firm believes this uncertainty will weigh on the shares until further information is provided, likely in 2025, the analyst added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NEM:
- Newmont downgraded to Neutral from Outperformer at CIBC
- Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
- Newmont reports Q3 adjusted EPS 81c, consensus 86c
- Newmont Mining options imply 4.0% move in share price post-earnings
- Newmont Mining (NEM) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.