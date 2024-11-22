News & Insights

NewGenIvf Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice, Appeals Decision

November 22, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia, today, announced that it has received a Delisting Notice due to non-compliance with two Nasdaq Listing Rules, but has appealed the decision.

The two Nasdaq rules with which the company is not in compliance are the minimum $15 million Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (MVPHS) and the $50 million Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) requirement.

The company was informed of the MVPHS Deficiency and MVLS Deficiency in May of this year and had an initial compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 20, 2024, to meet the MVPHS and MVLS requirements. With the deadline now passed, the Nasdaq has issued a delisting notice.

Following the receipt of the notice, NewGenIvf has decided to appeal the delisting determination to stay any further action by the Nasdaq. Additionally, the company is implementing several strategic initiatives including securing two major funding agreements, aimed at strengthening its financial position and increasing shareholders' equity, to ensure its shares remain publicly traded.

The company will also apply to move its securities from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

NIVF is currently trading at $0.54, down 2.41%.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
