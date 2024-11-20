Newell Brands upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded Newell Brands (NWL) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $10, up from $8. The firm believes Newell’s turnaround strategy “is still in the very early days of yielding benefits” and expects this to result in share price outperformance. The company ticks “a lot of boxes for the current investing landscape” given its cyclical exposure, insulated from tariffs, and mid-cap value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays says this is complimented by “still-improving fundamentals and a long runway for margin improvement.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NWL:
- Newell Brands price target raised to $9 from $8 at Wells Fargo
- Newell Brands price target raised to $13 from $12 at Canaccord
- Judge blocks Tapestry-Capri deal, Centene reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Unusually active option classes on open October 25th
- Morning Movers: Capri sinks after judge blocks planned takeover by Tapestry
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.