newcleo's Nasdaq Plan Adds Fuel to Advanced Nuclear Interest

Advanced nuclear companies are increasingly attracting investor attention as governments and businesses search for dependable, carbon-free electricity to meet future power needs. The latest example is France-based newcleo, which is moving closer to becoming a publicly traded company through its planned business combination with NewHold Investment Corp. III.

The transaction, if completed, is expected to list the combined company on the Nasdaq under the ticker NWCL in the second half of 2026. At the same time, newcleo has taken another important step by submitting a Regulatory Engagement Plan to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) for its lead-cooled fast reactor, signaling progress toward eventual licensing in the United States.

Unlike many nuclear developers, newcleo is building an integrated business model. The Paris-headquartered firm is developing both advanced modular reactors and the specialized fuel needed to operate them. The fuel would be made partly from recycled nuclear materials, which could help reduce nuclear waste while producing reliable electricity and industrial heat. The proposed Nasdaq listing may provide up to $429 million in gross proceeds, although the final amount could be lower after expenses and shareholder redemptions. This funding could support reactor development, licensing work and newcleo’s expansion in the United States.

Investors should know that newcleo’s planned listing is part of a broader effort by advanced nuclear companies to raise money from public markets. Another advanced nuclear player, Standard Nuclear, has also proposed an initial public offering that could raise up to $383.3 million. The company supplies fuel for advanced reactors that may help meet growing electricity demand from AI data centers and other large users.

Together, Standard Nuclear's proposed IPO and newcleo's planned Nasdaq debut suggest that investors are increasingly willing to support advanced nuclear businesses with differentiated technologies. As more companies seek public funding, established listed players are also likely to remain in focus as the industry works toward the commercial deployment of next-generation nuclear solutions.

Established Public Leaders in Advanced Nuclear

Oklo Inc. OKLO is an advanced nuclear company developing compact fast reactors to provide reliable, carbon-free electricity for data centers, industrial facilities and other energy-intensive users. As AI adoption drives higher power demand, OKLO is positioning its technology to deliver dependable round-the-clock electricity. OKLO has also strengthened its growth prospects by signing strategic agreements with prospective customers and participating in advanced nuclear fuel initiatives, making it one of the most closely watched publicly traded companies in the next-generation nuclear industry.

Meanwhile, NuScale Power SMR is among the leading developers of small modular reactor technology and is the first company to receive U.S. NRC approval for a design. NuScale Power is advancing projects with partners in the United States and overseas, including Romania, while preparing its technology for broader commercial deployment. By targeting utilities, industrial customers and AI-driven data centers, NuScale Power aims to deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity, keeping the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) firm at the forefront of the emerging advanced nuclear market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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