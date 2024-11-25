Newborn Town Inc. Plans Share Agreement and New Scheme

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Newborn Town Inc. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 12, 2024, in Beijing to discuss key resolutions including the approval of a Share Purchase Agreement and the adoption of a new restricted share unit scheme. The Share Purchase Agreement involves the issuance of Consideration Shares, while the new scheme aims to grant awards under a proposed restricted share unit plan, subject to approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

