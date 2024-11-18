News & Insights

NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Promising Phase 3 Trial Results

November 18, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company ( (NAMS) ) has shared an update.

NewAmsterdam Pharma unveiled promising outcomes from its Phase 3 BROOKLYN trial, showcasing the potential of obicetrapib to significantly lower LDL-C and other cardiovascular risk markers in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. Achieving a notable 36.3% reduction in LDL-C compared to placebo, obicetrapib also demonstrated impressive results across secondary markers like Lp(a) and ApoB, while maintaining a safety profile akin to placebo. These results underscore obicetrapib’s potential to address unmet needs in lipid management and support its future as a pivotal cardiovascular treatment option.

