NewAmsterdam Pharma Reports Promising Phase 3 Trial Results

NewAmsterdam Pharma has announced promising results from its Phase 3 TANDEM clinical trial, showcasing the effectiveness of a fixed-dose combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe in significantly reducing LDL-C levels in patients with cardiovascular disease or high-risk factors. The trial met its primary endpoints, demonstrating a 50% reduction in LDL-C compared to placebo, and showed that over 70% of patients achieved LDL-C levels below 55 mg/dL. The combination treatment was well tolerated, aligning with past safety data, and is expected to support global regulatory filings.

