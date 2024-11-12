New York Times tech workers set to end strike, Business Insider reports

New York Times (NYT) tech workers are ending their strike after a week-long stoppage, Business Insider’s Lucia Moses reports. The strike threatened to disrupt election coverage but had limited impact on the Times’ operations, Moses writes. The Tech Guild, formed in 2021, represents 600-plus engineers.

