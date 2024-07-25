New York Community Bancorp To Sell Residential Mortgage Business For $1.4 Bln; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bank, N.A., the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB), announced on Thursday that it has inked a deal to sell its residential mortgage servicing business, including mortgage servicing rights and the third-party origination platform, to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) for around $1.4 billion.

Joseph Otting, CEO of New York Community Bancorp, said: "While the mortgage servicing business has made significant contributions to the Bank, we also recognize the inherent financial and operational risk in a volatile interest rate environment, along with increased regulatory oversight for such businesses. We are focused on transforming the Bank into a leading, relationship-focused regional bank."

The transaction, to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2024, will add 60 basis points to cet1 ratio and accelerates transition to a diversified, full-service regional bank.

NYCB was trading down by 7.50 percent at $10.12 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.