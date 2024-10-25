News & Insights

New York City REIT to Announce Q3 Results

New York City REIT ( (NYC) ) just unveiled an update.

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on November 12, 2024, before the market opens. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and its business performance, followed by a Q&A session. The call will be accessible online through the company’s website, with a replay available shortly after.

