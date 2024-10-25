New York City REIT to Announce Q3 Results

New York City REIT ( (NYC) ) just unveiled an update.

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on November 12, 2024, before the market opens. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and its business performance, followed by a Q&A session. The call will be accessible online through the company’s website, with a replay available shortly after.

Learn more about NYC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.