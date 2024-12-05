New World Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

New World Resources Limited (AU:NWC) has released an update.
New World Resources Limited has announced successful results from its reserve definition drilling program at the Antler Copper Deposit in Arizona, exceeding expectations with thick, high-grade mineralization. The recent drilling has enhanced the confidence in the resource model, with plans to upgrade a significant portion of the mineral resource to the ‘Measured’ category by early 2025. This progress paves the way for the company to advance its copper development project towards production by 2027.
