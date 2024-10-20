News & Insights

New World Resources Unveils Promising Antler Copper Results

October 20, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

New World Resources Limited (AU:NWC) has released an update.

New World Resources Limited has reported significant high-grade mineralization from its recent drilling at the Antler Copper Project in Arizona. The results reveal an exceptional copper-equivalent intercept, exceeding expectations and promising an increase in both the resource’s grade and volume. This development positions the Antler project advantageously in a market characterized by strong demand and price strength for copper and zinc.

